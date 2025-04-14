CHENNAI: The railways is set to strictly enforce excess baggage charges for train passengers. So be mindful of the weight of the baggage you carry on your train journeys anywhere in India, as carrying a valid ticket does not translate into a free pass to carry baggage of any weight, as per the new rules of the railways.

Rules stipulate that passengers could carry only a stipulated weight (baggage) free of cost for each class of travel.

For instance, an AC first class passenger is eligible to carry up to 70 kg without additional baggage cost. In the case of AC tier-II and AC tier-III/AC chair car, each passenger can carry up to 50 kg and 40 kg, respectively, free of cost.

Sleeper class and second class sitting passengers are eligible to carry baggage weighing 40 kg and 35 kg, respectively, as free allowance, while AC first class passengers are allowed a marginal allowance of 15 kg, and passengers of all other classes are allowed only a marginal allowance of 10 kg.

Children aged five years to below 12 years are permitted to carry half of the free allowance subject to a maximum of 50 kg. Oxygen cylinders with supporting stands are permitted for patients travelling in all classes provided they carry medical certificates.

Passengers are allowed to book and carry excess baggage along with them beyond the free allowance up to the maximum limit as per their class of travel on payment of a charge 1.5 times of luggage rate.

When a passenger is detected en route or at the destination with un-booked or luggage weighing more than the free allowance, the excess weight is charged six times the luggage scale rate.

If the un-booked/partially booked luggage is detected to be more than the free allowance but within the marginal allowance, it will be charged 1.5 times the luggage scale rate.

When the luggage weighs more than maximum limit permitted, the excess weight exceeding free allowance is charged six times the luggage scale rate (min Rs 50). Luggage beyond the permitted quantity could be booked and carried in a brake van.

An official spokesperson of the Southern Railway said the rules/fares have not been revised and they are enforcing the existing rules to ensure passenger compliance.