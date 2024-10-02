WATCH: Southern Railway releases video of Pamban Bridge test lift

CHENNAI: Engineers of the Pamban Bridge successfully conduct a test lift of the vertical section of the new Pamban Bridge.

The trial, which began on Tuesday morning, had a central span weighing 630 tons and was completed yesterday.

Pamban Bridge is one of the oldest bridge in India.

This bridge connects Mandapam on the Indian mainland with Pamban Island and Rameswaram.

This upcoming structure will be India's first vertical lift sea bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 550 crores.



The new bridge will have 100 spans across the sea, 99 of which will be 18.3 meters and one of which will be 72.5 meters.

The new bridge is constructed to facilitate movement of ships across the railway bridge.

The navigational span can be lifted up to a height of 17 meters using a fully automated electro-mechanical system.

The new Pamban Bridge will be a modern bridge that can accommodate higher volumes of traffic.

The new bridge incorporates modern engineering techniques and materials to enhance durability and longevity.

