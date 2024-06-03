Watch | Coimbatore foresters lift ailing mother elephant by crane, treat and release her into the wild

CHENNAI: Foresters in Coimbatore recently found an ailing mother elephant and propped her up with the help of a crane for three days to provide treatment. After her health improved, she was released into the wild today.

Sharing this heartwarming rescue story by forest department staff in Coimbatore on her 'X' handle, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu said that the sick wild elephant was found lying on the ground with her three-month-old baby moving around her in confusion and distress, as seen in the video shared by IAS officer.

Sahu added that after consulting experts and vets, the foresters successfully lifted the mother elephant using bands tied to a crane. She was kept in a standing position with the help of the bands and the crane for three days in order for treatment to be provided.

The elephant's baby, its siblings, and other members of the herd who were roaming about in nearby forests took turns to visit the ailing elephant at night, the IAS officer said, further adding that after she regained strength, the elephant was released into the wild today.

Praising the forest department team for their efforts, the IAS officer said that the elephant was still being monitored.

She also shared heartening visuals showing the mother elephant nursing the baby after her health improved and running away into the wilderness, after being released.