This video of foresters rescuing a trapped baby elephant from a 30-foot well in the Nilgiris is sure to tug on your heartstrings!

CHENNAI: In a heartwarming incident, an elephant calf who recently fell into a 30-foot-deep sand well in a farmland in the ​Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation.

According to Thanthi TV, a forest department team immediately rushed to the Kolapalli area in the Gudalur forest division where the calf lay trapped in the deep sand well. After almost eight hours of struggle, the team rescued the baby elephant with the help of a JCB.

After the rescue, the foresters united the calf with her mother who had patiently waited nearby with the rest of the herd.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sahu, Tamil Nadu Secretary of Environment Climate Change and Forests, shared the news of the baby elephant's rescue on her 'X' handle, along with heartening visuals from the operation. In the videos taken from aerial angles, the calf can be seen trying her best to get out while the rescue officials can be heard shouting instructions in the background. One visual also shows the depth of the well the calf was trapped in. Another one showed the calf being herded by her mother and another family member across the forest after the rescue.

The IAS officer also praised DFO of Gudalur, Vengatesh Prabhu N, for his efforts, and mentioned that he had led a team of 40 people for the rescue operation which started at from 3 am. She also shared a picture of the forest department officials behind the rescue.

Watch videos of the baby's elephant rescue: