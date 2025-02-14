Waste treatment plant commissioned at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: A solid waste treatment plant was commissioned at the Tiruchy International Airport on Thursday under a build, operate and maintain basis to enhance waste handling efficiently at the airport.

According to the airport director G Gopalakrishnan, the state-of-the-art facility marks a significant advancement in the airport’s sustainability and environmental management initiatives. The unit would process one tonne of wet and organic waste per day.

This would have the scope of segregation of recyclable and non-recyclable waste, collection and transportation of water from designated point to the compost plant.

The airport management has also assured of the disposal of inorganic waste to authorised agencies outside the airport.

Tiruchy Corporation Commissioner V Saravanan, who inaugurated the facility, lauded the airport authorities on their commitment to responsible waste management and environmental conservation ensuring a cleaner and greener future.