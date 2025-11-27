Wards of construction workers pursuing higher edu to be given online skill upgradation training

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind, Tamil Nadu government will provide online skill upgradation in 40 courses to 10,000 students pursuing higher education, who are also wards of registered construction workers across the State.

The Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC), under Labour Department, has been entrusted for appointing training providers to impart online training.

This scheme will be applicable for all the construction labourers, who were registered in Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB). “In TN, more than 25 lakh workers are involved in various construction activities,” said a senior official from the department. “TNCWWB aims to upskill the wards of these workers engaged in building and other allied construction activities, considering the opportunities for better employment in the digital era, which is presently facing a huge dearth of skilled manpower.”

Training will be designed to prepare the candidates to become new entrepreneurs in any sector. “The appointed training provider will identify the wards pursuing higher education. Once details are approved by the concerned district labour officer, training will begin,” he added. “Candiadates will be trained in courses of their choice.”

Apart from the usual electrical, mechanical, civil and fitter courses, the plan is to provide high quality and demand-driven training in AI visualisation specialist, AI data engineer, AI hardware engineer, AI and data science with deep learning, junior software developer, Python – basic to advance, core Java and robotic process automation. The duration will be six months.

“The training provider will mobilise candidates by conducting special camps separately or in association with TAC and Labour Department. The programme is expected to start from January 2026. Authorities are in the process of identifying the training partners,” stated the official.