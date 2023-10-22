Ward councillor suspended for contesting election with fake community certificate

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district court on Friday suspended the woman ward councillor, who contested and won the elections by providing a fake community certificate.

Shalini of Kancheepuram contested the ward councillor elections as an independent candidate and was elected as the councillor of the 27th ward in the Kancheepuram corporation.

After the election, it was found that Shalini submitted a fake community certificate during the nomination and later the DMK supporters filed a complaint against Shalini in the court.

On Friday after the hearing, the Kancheepuram district Court temporarily suspended Shalini as the councillor and she was ordered not to participate in any council meeting until further orders.