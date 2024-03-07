‘Wanted NCB suspect, Jaffer Sadiq had sponsored CCTV cameras’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Head of the Police Force Shankar Jiwal on Thursday disclosed that wanted NCB suspect Jaffer Sadiq in the past had sponsored CCTV for Chennai city.



He told reporters that Sadiq donated money to install CCTV cameras in Nungambakkam area.

Donors including Sadiq took photos with him.

"We returned the CCTV cameras to the firm through which Sadiq donated the CCTV cameras to the city police and we have replaced them with new CCTV cameras"clarified the state police chief.

Jiwal also said that the central agency, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), officials have yet to reach out to TN police to track and nab the absconding Jaffer Sadiq, who is also into producing Tamil films.

Sadiq, who was office bearer of NRI wing of DMK was dismissed from the party after NCB started looking for him.

Sadiq has absconded in connection with the smuggling of synthetic drugs to foreign countries, including New Zealand Australia and other South-East Asian Countries, from India.

Shankar Jiwal was talking to media after handing over the badges and certificates to the college students who are part of anti-drug club members at the Chennai police commissioner's office on Thursday.

Replying to a query, Jiwal said that a case booked against Sadiq by the MKB Nagar police in 2013 was closed in 2017.

Meanwhile enforcement bureau of TN police in a press release said that raids resulted in record seizure of 28,383 Kgs of Ganja and arrest of 14934 accused in the year 2022, which is 154% higher than the year 2019 (11418), 61% higher than 2020 (15144 Kgs) and 33% higher than 2021 (20431 Kgs.)

In the year 2023, a total of 10256 cases have been booked against 14770 accused resulting to seizure of 23364 Kgs of dry Ganja, 0.953Kgs. of Heroin, 39910 Tablets and 1239 Kgs. of other drugs. During the current year, 2024 up to January, a total of 511 cases have been booked against 799 accused resulting to seizure of 2099 Kgs of Ganja, 8038 Nos. of Tablets and 113 Kgs.of other drugs have been seized.