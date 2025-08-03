Wanted accused held after 13 yrs in breach of trust case

MADURAI: In a significant breakthrough, the Tirunelveli District Police have arrested an accused who had been evading court trial for over 13 years in a criminal breach of trust case.

The arrest was carried out in Karnataka following a meticulously planned and precisely executed operation. The case dates back to 2001, when Vinoth Kumar, a businessman from Kerala operating a private firm in Singaneri within Nanguneri police limits, filed a complaint against Thomas, a native of Udupi, who was then serving as the company’s manager, alleging that he committed a criminal breach of trust during his tenure.

Nanguneri police registered a case, arrested Thomas, and remanded him in judicial custody. The final report was filed before the Nanguneri Judicial Magistrate Court, and trial proceedings commenced. However, on April 24, 2012, Thomas failed to appear before the court and has been in hiding ever since, stalling the legal process.

Subsequently, the Court issued a Non-Bailable warrant against him. On the orders of Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, and with the aid of advanced technology and focused intelligence efforts, the accused’s location was tracked to Karnataka.

Acting swiftly, a special team led by Nanguneri Sub Inspector Abraham successfully arrested Thomas. The successful execution of this 13-year-old NBW underscores the tireless commitment, investigative acumen, and professional efficiency of the district police. The SP lauded the team effort that resulted in bringing the long-absconding accused to justice.