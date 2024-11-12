Waaree Renewable secures 41.6 MW solar project in Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Monday said it has secured an order to set up a 41.6 MW solar project in Tamil Nadu.

The order is valued at about Rs 146.77 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26 as per the terms of the order, the filing said.

The company is setting up an independent power production (IPP) unit at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.