Vote for NOTA: Kumbakonam traders assn to intensify campaign against parties

TIRUCHY: The Federation of All Traders Associations in Kumbakonam and the district unit of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu passed a resolution to promote NOTA in protest against political parties, particularly the ruling DMK, in the executive meeting held on Wednesday.

Highlighting that he ruling government has failed to fulfill the long-pending demand for the creation of Kumbakonam as a separate district, the resolution urged the voters to choose NOTA.

The meeting was chaired by the Federation president, Chola C Mahendran, in which a detailed discussion was held, condemning the political parties that failed to fulfill the separate district demand, for which both the committee and the traders’ federation, along with the public, have been fighting for several decades.

“We had organised a series of protests, including hunger strikes, in all the revenue villages and traders downed their shutters. However, the government failed to fulfill the demand which was promised during the election campaign by the Chief Minister, MK Stalin,” V Sathyanarayanan, the general secretary of the federation, said.

The meeting highlighted that despite voters from the region backing the DMK for more than 50 years, the DMK failed to extend support to them. “With no other option left, we have opted to organise NOTA campaign ahead of assembly polls 2026,” the meeting noted and passed the resolution to ensure a massive response from the voters to showcase their unity in voicing against DMK for neglecting their demands.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu General Secretary Ve Govindarajulu, Treasurer AM Sathakathullah, and Traders Federation Executive members were also present.