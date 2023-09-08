Voice of women silenced, long way to go, says Thamizhachi Thangapandian

CHENNAI: Many voices of women are being silenced, like what happened in Manipur. We still have a long way to go to pursue our dreams, noted Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP, Chennai south, during a function organised by The FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce India) FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) at a city hotel on Friday.

At the event, there were fashion shows of various categories in which people with disabilities also participated.

During the event, a few members of FICCI including FLO chairperson Raji Raju,shared their experiences and achievements.

"It was a very proud moment. I came to the ramp very comfortably and happily," says Jayasheeli, who attended the ramp walk from the differently abled community.

"Inclusiveness must be a part of our programmes, and this year it's a unique attempt to have differently abled people walk along the ramp with our team members," said Subha Srikanth, heading diversity and inclusiveness team at FLO.