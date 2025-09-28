VOC Port sees 212.8% increase in handling construction materials

MADURAI: Thoothukudi's VO Chidambaranar Port has registered an astounding growth in handling construction materials by managing the movement of 5,48,994 tonnes of materials this financial year 2025-26, until August.

This is a 212.87 per cent increase (1,75,468 tonnes handled) compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year 2024-25.

Chairperson of the VOC Port Authority, Susanta Kumar Purohit, stated that significant growth in construction material handling underscores the Port’s growing importance as a trusted gateway for bulk cargo trade. "With the ongoing infrastructure enhancements, the Port will further support regional and international infrastructure development," he said.

The construction materials handled through the Port include stone rough, stone aggregate, stone dust and paver blocks, which are key components in infrastructure development projects. They were sourced from the primary hinterland of Thoothukudi port and exported to the Maldives, playing a vital role in supporting the infrastructure development of India's maritime neighbour. This also aids in advancing regional connectivity under PM Narendra Modi's 'Neighbourhood First Policy', which promotes economic and infrastructure cooperation with India's immediate neighbours.

S Lasington Fernando, secretary, Tuticorin Coastal Mechanised Sail Vessel Owners Association, said after the PM visited the Maldives, where he pledged the country's cooperation with his counterpart to boost tourism, the construction industry is booming in the Maldives.

Construction material handling increased from 9,39,113 tonnes in 2023-24 to 11,01,041 tonnes in 2024-25, highlighting a steady upward trend in cargo throughput at the VOC Port.