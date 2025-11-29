VOC Port receives first clinker vessel

MADURAI: VO Chidambaranar Port, Thoothukudi, received the first clinker consignment in line with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with a cement company, Gujarat, on November 19, as part of the Minimum Guaranteed Tonnage-based Incentive Scheme for coastal clinkers.

The MoU ensures coastal movement of 2,50,000 metric tonnes of clinker annually. On November 24, as part of this MoU commitment, the vessel hauling 56,440 tonnes of coastal clinker from Sanghi Port, Gujarat, was berthed at NCB-II. According to a statement, the vessel was received by Seaport Shipping as the ship agent and is being handled by Seaport Logistics as the stevedore.