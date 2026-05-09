Kancheepuram: Visually impaired student from weavers’ family scores 565

CHENNAI: A student with visual impairment from a weaver’s family in Kancheepuram has achieved an impressive feat by scoring 565 marks in the Class 12 public examination.
Kaviya from MVMP Nagar in Ward 48 under the Kancheepuram Corporation limits, was born visually impaired. She is the eldest of two daughters to Jayakumar and Prema, both weavers.
Kaviya had been pursuing her higher secondary education at a special school for disabled students in Chennai. When Class 12 exam results were announced on Friday, she had secured 565 marks, bringing pride and joy to her family and neighbourhood.
When Kaviya received the results through a mobile phone at home, she immediately informed her parents, relatives and neighbours. Family members and residents celebrated the accomplishment by distributing sweets and congratulating Kaviya for her remarkable success.
Speaking to reporters, Kaviya said, “My achievement should serve as an inspiration to other visually impaired and students with disabilities. I studied with determination despite my disability and achieved this success. My teachers and parents were my biggest support.”
Sharing her future aspirations, Kaviya shared that she wanted to pursue higher education, “clear the TNPSC examinations and become a government employee to serve the people. I believe I can achieve my goal with confidence and hard work”.