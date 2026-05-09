Kancheepuram: Visually impaired student from weavers’ family scores 565

Kaviya from MVMP Nagar in Ward 48 under the Kancheepuram Corporation limits, was born visually impaired. She is the eldest of two daughters to Jayakumar and Prema, both weavers.

Kaviya had been pursuing her higher secondary education at a special school for disabled students in Chennai. When Class 12 exam results were announced on Friday, she had secured 565 marks, bringing pride and joy to her family and neighbourhood.