GCC schools record 92.26% pass in Class 12 board exams

According to the results, 5,179 students from 35 GCC’s higher secondary schools appeared for the examinations - 2,257 boys and 2,922 girls. Of them, 4,778 students cleared the exams. Girls outperformed boys once again, registering a pass percentage of 94.11%, while boys recorded 89.85% pass. As many as 2,028 boys and 2,750 girls passed the examinations.

Two schools recorded a 100% pass result this year. CGHSS Nungambakkam, an all-girls school, achieved a cent per cent result with all 88 students clearing the exams, and CHSS CIT Nagar also secured a 100% pass percentage with all 26 students passing.