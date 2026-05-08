GCC schools record 92.26% pass in Class 12 board exams

CHENNAI: Students from Greater Chennai Corporation's higher secondary schools recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.26% in the Class 12 public examinations, an increase of 4.14 percentage points compared to the previous academic year.
According to the results, 5,179 students from 35 GCC’s higher secondary schools appeared for the examinations - 2,257 boys and 2,922 girls. Of them, 4,778 students cleared the exams. Girls outperformed boys once again, registering a pass percentage of 94.11%, while boys recorded 89.85% pass. As many as 2,028 boys and 2,750 girls passed the examinations.
Two schools recorded a 100% pass result this year. CGHSS Nungambakkam, an all-girls school, achieved a cent per cent result with all 88 students clearing the exams, and CHSS CIT Nagar also secured a 100% pass percentage with all 26 students passing.
The Corporation schools produced 173 subject centums this year, with girls cornering 154 of them, while boys secured 19. Food Service Management recorded the highest number of centums at 90, all scored by girls. Next came Auditing with 47 centums, including 39 girls and 8 boys.
Computer Science accounted for 10 centums, evenly split between boys and girls, while Computer Applications and Accountancy recorded 8 centums each. Students also secured centums in Economics, Business Mathematics, Basic Mechanical Engineering and Textile and Dress Designing.
However, no centum was recorded in core science stream subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, among several other subjects.
In terms of high scorers, 827 students secured above 450 marks. Of them, 43 students scored between 551 and 600 marks, 241 students secured between 501 and 550 marks, and the remaining 543 students scored between 451 and 500 marks.