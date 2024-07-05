Visually impaired persons launch indefinite protest at TN commissionerate demanding jobs

CHENNAI: Demanding job opportunities, nearly 60 visually impaired persons held a protest at the State Commissionerate for the Differently-abled on Wednesday.



The members speaking to DT Next said that the protest will be held until the demands are met and we have an in-person interaction with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

120 visually-impaired persons who are also part of the bookbinders’ group have studied at Poonamallee Blind School from 2016 to 2023. These members who come from various districts have studied bookbinders courses specifically designed for visually impaired persons.

However, the persons allege that they have not been posted at any jobs and could find a job themselves since they have completed their education.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a protestor said, “As a response to our protest since Wednesday, we interacted with the higher officials of the commissionerate and also met other officials of the government to resolve the issue. We were assured that they will list those unemployed.”

“However, we have placed our strong demand of meeting the CM to get our demands resolved. In 2021, CM Stalin posted 32 blind persons in various postings, including those who are working at Anna Centenary Library. But, after this, no posting had been done,” added the protestor.

The demands of the people are; to provide employment to all the trained bookbinders from 2016 to 2023 under the government and to re-open the braille press which was running in the blind school.