Visually challenged student dies by suicide in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Members of the visually challenged association protested in Tiruchy as a visually impaired Class 12 student died by suicide in the school hostel on Monday.

It is said that Rajeswari (18), a visually challenged girl from Kattumannarkovil, pursuing Class 12 in Government Girls Higher Secondary School for Blind in Puthur was preparing for her public examinations. The girl was reportedly in a frustrated mood and ended her life by hanging in the hostel on Sunday night.

On information, the hostel warden who visited the place passed on the information to the police who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the GH for the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the members from the visually challenged association gathered in front of the GH GH police station and staged a protest claiming that there was foul play.

Subsequently, the police held talks with the agitating members and assured them of a proper investigation. They withdrew the protest.

Meanwhile, the initial information found that the girl had some personal problems and was under frustration and that had led to commit suicide. However, the police registered a case and are investigating various possible angles.