Virudhunagar: Ten, including five women, killed in firecracker unit explosion

MADURAI: Ten workers were killed in an explosion, which occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Vembakottai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. Among the deceased, five are women. Three bodies were charred recognition.



Four others were critically injured and rushed to hospital.

Fire brigades from Vembakottai station reached out to douse the flame and were involved in rescue operation. Officials inspected the spot and held enquiries, sources said.