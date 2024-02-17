Begin typing your search...
8 killed in mishap in Virudhunagar fireworks factory
MADURAI: At least 8 people were killed and 3 others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in this district on Saturday, police said.
Citing preliminary investigation, they said the deceased included women, adding, the cause of the blast was being ascertained. The incident occurred under the Vembakottai police limits.
