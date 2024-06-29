Virudhunagar firecracker blast: Stalin announces ₹3 lakh ex-gratia to families of victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of three persons in a blast at a firecracker unit at Banduvarpatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the kin who lost their loved ones in the accident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news that Rajkumar (45) of Achankulam village, Marisamy (40) of Nadusurangudi, Selvakumar (35) and Mohan (30) of Vembakkottai area were killed in an unexpected explosion at a privately-owned firecracker factory in Banduvarpatti village, sattur, Virudhunagar district this morning." Stalin said in the press release.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and their relatives and have ordered to pay Rs 3 lakh each to their families from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," CM Stalin added.

Speaking to ANI, Virudhunagar District Collector said, "Three people killed, one injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The injured is being treated at the government hospital."

Last month, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Narayanapuram Pudur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. No casualties had been reported in the fire incident. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the fire.