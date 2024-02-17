Virudhunagar firecracker blast: "Detailed probe has been ordered," says Collector VP Jeyaseelan

CHENNAI: Virudhunagar District Collector VP Jeyaseelan said that nine workers were killed while engaged in mixing chemicals in the cracker unit at Vembakottai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district which exploded around 12 pm on February 17 (Saturday), and stated that a detailed investigation has been ordered into the accident.

The Collector after inspecting the accident site said three others were critically injured and were taken to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

"Preliminary enquiries revealed that human error contributed to the explosion as there were more workers in the chemical filling room in the licensed uni," the Collector said.

The District Collector also added that Inter-department teams led by District Revenue Officer (DRO) conduct a thorough enquiry and submit a report.

"The license of this plant has been duly obtained and is in effect. Already, 4 teams have been formed to prevent accidents from occurring, including police, fire department, labour welfare department, and revenue department. They are also conducting continuous research," the Collector added.

Earlier on Saturday, the explosion took place at the Winner factory in Ramuthevanpatti near Sattur, and fire brigades from Vembakottai station reached out and doused the flame and involved in the rescue operation.