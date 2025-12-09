Virudhunagar: 27-year-old man gets life imprisonment for murder

MADURAI: A 27-year-old man was convicted of murder by the Srivilliputhur Principal District Court, Virudhunagar district, on Monday and sentenced to undergo life in prison.

According to the prosecution, Madasamy of Chokkanathanputhur hacked Esakimuthu (32) of the same locality to death over previous enmity. The incident occurred in 2020.

Seithur police filed a case following the incident and arrested the accused after a thorough investigation.

After examining the witnesses, Principal District Judge K Jeyakumar pronounced him guilty of murder and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. Besides, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the accused, sources said.