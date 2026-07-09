Viral video brings CM Vijay to Egmore maternity hospital where he was born

CHENNAI: Taking note of complaints, including a video that went viral on social media, alleging rampant bribery and unhygienic conditions, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid a surprise visit to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Government Hospital for Women and Children in Egmore on Wednesday.
The surprise inspection came amid growing public concern over the poor infrastructure and patient facilities at the hospital, where, incidentally, Chief Minister Vijay was born on June 22, 1974. In a recent interview to Thanthi TV, his mother Shobha Chandrasekar had said she, too, was born in the same hospital.
Speaking to the media later, Health Minister KB Arunraj, who accompanied the chief minister during the inspection, said the contract staff found responsible for the irregularity have been dismissed.
During his visit, the Chief Minister held discussions with doctors. He enquired about maternity care facilities and medical equipment at the hospital, and also instructed officials to ensure quality and prompt medical services for the public.
Later, Vijay also interacted with new mothers at the hospital and enquired about their well-being.
Since assuming office, Chief Minister Vijay and his cabinet ministers has been conducting inspections at various schools, hospitals and other public facilities across Tamil Nadu.
Several patients and attendants have been highlighting the need for more toilets, additional wards, and a canteen at the hospital, one of the most important facilities in the city for women and children.