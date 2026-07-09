Viral video brings CM Vijay to Egmore maternity hospital where he was born

The surprise inspection came amid growing public concern over the poor infrastructure and patient facilities at the hospital, where, incidentally, Chief Minister Vijay was born on June 22, 1974. In a recent interview to Thanthi TV, his mother Shobha Chandrasekar had said she, too, was born in the same hospital.



Speaking to the media later, Health Minister KB Arunraj, who accompanied the chief minister during the inspection, said the contract staff found responsible for the irregularity have been dismissed.