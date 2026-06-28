Mom’s memories: For audition, Vijay performed a scene from Rajinikanth’s Annamalai, recalls Shoba

‘Vijay was a naughty child. But it changed after his sister’s death’

Like most kids, Vijay was an active and naughty as a child, running around and doing somersaults. However, it all changed after his younger sister died. She was just 3.5 years old and Vijay was 10. “All of us were affected by that; but it hit him harder. After that, he has remained reserved,” Sobha said.

He does not like going out for shopping or outing. In the few occasions when the family went out, he preferred to be alone, she added.

Despite being in politics and occupying the highest position in the government, which, by its nature, attracts criticisms and allegations, Vijay remains the same, Shoba said. “Some of the criticisms hurt us. I think it hurt him as well. But when I spoke to him about it, he only said ‘I will respond with my actions’,” she recalled.