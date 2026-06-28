Mom’s memories: For audition, Vijay performed a scene from Rajinikanth’s Annamalai, recalls Shoba

CHENNAI: It may appear as is C Joseph Vijay was destined to become the leading star of his generation and the one to lead the State as its Chief Minister. But for the family members, including his own mother, it was a revelation to see him grow into these roles with an ease that surprised even them.
In fact, none thought Vijay would be an actor, his mother and noted playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar told Thanthi TV during a candid conversation that was recorded on June 22, Vijay’s birthday.
“As a child, he wanted to be a pilot. Then he slowly started showing interest in films. But his father (director SA Chandrasekhar) and I did not think he will become an actor because he was a shy and reserved youth. We expected him to be in the film industry, but behind the camera. When he expressed interest in becoming an actor, SAC asked him to perform a scene. He acted a scene from Rajinikanth’s ‘Annamalai’,” recalled Shoba.
Like most kids, Vijay was an active and naughty as a child, running around and doing somersaults. However, it all changed after his younger sister died. She was just 3.5 years old and Vijay was 10. “All of us were affected by that; but it hit him harder. After that, he has remained reserved,” Sobha said.
He does not like going out for shopping or outing. In the few occasions when the family went out, he preferred to be alone, she added.
Despite being in politics and occupying the highest position in the government, which, by its nature, attracts criticisms and allegations, Vijay remains the same, Shoba said. “Some of the criticisms hurt us. I think it hurt him as well. But when I spoke to him about it, he only said ‘I will respond with my actions’,” she recalled.
He was never a foodie, but a poor eater, who does not even like snacks, said the mother. “He loves my dosa and mutton curry. But Vijay is not a foodie; he is a poor eater, who does not even have a snacking habit. But he makes different varieties of dosa,” Shoba said in the interview.
One thing that Vijay, SAC, and Shoba are particularly about is to make sure that they get enough sleep. “We sleep for eight hours every day. That is necessary.”
When asked about rumours that Vijay does not have close ties with family, Shobha laughed it away terming them gossips. “We are not bothered about them. Why should we respond,” she asked.
SAC was the one who moulded Vijay from a young age, playing chess with him, instilling discipline in the boy, Shoba said, adding: “For SAC, Vijay comes first; even I come only after that.”
The family knows how held up he is, and hence does not trouble him with anything, she said. “We tell him two-three days in advance when we are dropping in,” Shoba said.
When asked about what was the first gift that Vijay gave her, Shoba rewound her memory to the instance three decades ago. After acting in the 1996 film Vasantha Vasal, Vijay went to his friends shop and wanted to buy Shoba a sari. “He asked her what size sari I usually wear! I told him usual saris do not have size. Then he bought me a blue sari worth Rs 2,000. I still have it,” she said.
During the wide-ranging conversation with Thanthi TV that was aired on Sunday (June 28), Shoba spoke about the family’s relationship with late actor-politician Vijayakant, how Vijay is naturally gifted as a dancer, his training as a singer, learning guitar, how she likes him wearing suit, etc.