VinFast testimony to TN’s lead position in EV manufacturing with State's 40% share in sector: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the VinFast electrical vehicle manufacturing plant, the first of its kind in India, at a programme in Thoothukudi.

In just a span of 17 months after the foundation stone was laid, VinFast’s electric cars were rolling out of its Thoothukudi plant, set up on a sprawling 400-acre SIPCOT land parcel.

VinFast adds feathers to Tamil Nadu’s crown of the automobile industry. This new manufacturing hub in Thoothukudi would serve as a big boon for the economic growth of the entire southern region of Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin said.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin credited State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa for the successful launch of the plant, hailing his hard work and determination for rolling out the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This 100% electric vehicle plant stands as a testimony to Rajaa’s perseverance and persistence, making it a golden day for south Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin said.

Further, the CM thanked the VinFast group of companies for having relied on Tamil Nadu, investing heavily in the automobile industry of the State.

At the Global Investors Meet in Chennai in January 2024, VinFast signed an MoU to set up its EV manufacturing plant at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore to create 35,000 jobs, Stalin recalled.

In the first phase, it is designed to roll out 50,000 EV cars annually, Stalin said, adding that as many as 200 diploma holders who were trained through the skill development programme ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ were employed in the VinFast manufacturing unit. About 90 per cent of the workforce employed would be from Thoothukudi and its neighbouring districts, the CM said.

This plant could open up more avenues to set up ancillary units here and generate more job opportunities for youths in this region, Stalin said.

Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu constitutes 40 per cent of the total electric vehicle manufacturing in India, with VinFast adding to its strength. Beyond Chennai as a motor vehicle manufacturing hub, entire Tamil Nadu is leading in the EV sector too, Stalin said.

In line with Chennai, Kanchepuram, Coimbatore and Hosur, Thoothukudi is also becoming an emerging automobile manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, asking 'VinFast' to come up with more investment projects, assuring that the State government would extend all its cooperation. He was confident that the new facility would help boost trade between Tamil Nadu and Vietnam.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and officials of the manufacturing plant were also present during the occasion.