Vinayagar Chaturthi: TNPCB to test water bodies for pollution

CHENNAI: As the state to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday and Ganesh idols will be immersed in water bodies a few days later, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to test the pollution levels in water bodies before, during and after the idols are immersed.

A TNPCB official said that the district environment engineers have already been directed to collect samples of notified water bodies three prior to the immersion and during the day.

Water samples will be tested 3 days after the immersion. "Every year, the water bodies are tested to ascertain the amount of pollution due to immersion of Ganesh idols. Idols made of chemicals are banned in the state, " he said.

TNPCB has already issued guidelines and urged the devotees to immerse idols made up of only natural, bio-degradable, eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic, inorganic raw materials such as traditional virtuous clay and mud as well as free from Plaster of Paris (PoP), plastic and thermocol (polystyrene) will alone permitted for safe immersion in water bodies.

Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes / oil paints for painting idols should be strictly prohibited.

Enamel and synthetic dye based paints on idols should be discouraged instead eco-friendly water-based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used. For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and natural dyes shall be used in place of disposable material containing paints and other toxic chemicals.

The board also requested the devotees to immerse the idols only in the places notified for each district by the district administrations.