Villupuram man flees after causing accident, locals nab him and vandalise car

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Kottakuppam when a group of people vandalised a car after the driver accidentally hit two motorcycles and injured several people before fleeing the scene on Monday.

The incident occurred when Sudhakar, an employee at JIPMER in Puducherry, was driving home with his family from Tirupati. All of a sudden, he lost control of his car and collided with two motorcycles, added a Daily Thanthi report.

The accident injured several people, including a woman and her son, who were thrown on impact, and a young man who was fixing a banner nearby. However, things escalated when Sudhakar did not stop to help the injured and instead fled the scene.

A group of bystanders chased the car and eventually caught it, after which they vandalised the vehicle with stones and shattered the windows. Sudhakar and his family members, including a small baby, who was inside the car, suffered minor injuries from the broken glass.

On information, the police arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. They took Sudhakar and his family members to the hospital for treatment and arrested three people in connection with the attack. A case has been registered, and investigations are on.