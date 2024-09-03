Villupuram district police pose 21 questions to TVK about upcoming mega conference

CHENNAI: After the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor turned politician Vijay, announced that its first state-level conference would be held on September 23 at Vikravandi, the Villupuram district police have sent a letter to the party seeking answers to 21 questions related to the event.

The letter has been sent to party general secretary Anand who had earlier submitted a formal request to the Villupuram district police, seeking security arrangements for the event.

The letter sought answers to 21 questions such as, When will the conference start and end? What is the agenda of the conference? What is the size of the conference and how many people are expected to attend? Who will lead the conference? etc.

The police have also requested a list of names of important persons attending the event.

Following this, party functionaries said that they would hold a discussion with TVK's legal team and come up with answers to all the questions posed by the Villupuram district police and would address them in a day or two.