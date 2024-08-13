Village prez, six others held under SC/ST act for barring dalits from entering temple in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur district police have booked seven persons including a Village panchayat president for allegedly barring Dalits from entering a temple at Vazhuthalambedu near Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district last week.

The incident happened on August 9 when members of the upper caste created an issue barring Dalits from walking on the street where the temple is situated and prevented them from entering the temple.

After the issue, personnel from Thiruvallur district police and revenue authorities reached the scene and conducted peace talks with both the parties and sealed the temple as a consensus could not be reached.

Police personnel were posted outside the temple to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint, Gummidipoondi Police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act against Vazhuthalamedu panchayat president Manimekalai and six others, Devaraj, Raghunathan, Subramani, Ettiyappan, Murugan and Munuswamy.