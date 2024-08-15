Vikravandi likely to host TVK party's first state conference

CHENNAI: Actor-turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has finalised Vikravandi as a venue for their first state conference, sources said.

According to associates, close to TVK general secretary N Anand, after multiple rounds of discussions, Vikravandi has been finalised as a venue for their first state conference, which is scheduled to be held next month.

“Since the entire month of September is expected to be a rainy, the conference ground should be a land without clay and the venue of the railway ground in Tiruchy’s Ponmalai was finalised earlier. But, unfortunately, our request was not accepted by the Southern Railways. With no other option now, we have identified a mega land near Vikravandi near the Chennai-Tiruchy bypass,” an aide, who is close to Anand, told DT Next.

Another associate of TVK revealed that the conference is likely to be held on September 22. Elaborating on this, he said, as of now the conference date has been finalised on September 22, which is considered to be auspicious day for Lord Murugan.

“However, a section of state-level functionaries urged our general secretary Anand to change the conference date as it falls in the waxing moon period (Theipirai), which is not good for new beginnings. Anyway, our Thalapathy will take the final call. Let’s wait and see,” the TVK leader said. Another source said, “So far, 18 resolutions were discussed. Some of them are against the state and central governments.” “Our flag and principles also would be introduced by Vijay,” sources added.