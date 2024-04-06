Vikravandi DMK MLA Pugazhenthi passed away on Saturday

CHENNAI: Vikravandi DMK MLA Pugalzenthi on Saturday died due to illness.

He was admitted in Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Pugazhenthi was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly 2021 in Vikravandi Constituency.

The 69-year-old was unwell and was treated for geriatric complications at the Villupuram government hospital.

The loyalist of Villupuram DMK strongman Ponmudy rose to the top post from grass root.

DMK functionaries have suspended the campaign and have rushed to the government hospital to pay homage.

Alliance leaders from VCK and Congress have expressed condolences for the bereaving family.

Further details awaited