CM Stalin mourns the demise of Vikravandi DMK MLA Pugazhenthi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin mourned the demise of Vikravandi DMK MLA Pugazhenthi.

"The unexpected demise of Villupuram South District Association Secretary and Member of the Legislature Assembly, Pugazhenthi, is very shocking and painful," said the CM in a statement.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, the CM also added "He (Pugazhenthi) had been in poor health for the past few days and without thinking about his health, he was doing election work for the success of the party. He came to attend a meeting, and yesterday went to the hospital on fainting. I immediately contacted the doctors and asked them to take care of his health. While we were hoping that he would get well and recover, the news of his demise has left us sad."

The 69-year-old was unwell and was treated for geriatric complications at the Villupuram government hospital.

The loyalist of Villupuram DMK strongman Ponmudy rose to the top post from grass root.

DMK functionaries have suspended the campaign and have rushed to pay homage. Alliance leaders from VCK and Congress have expressed condolences for the bereaving family.