Vikravandi constituency gears up for bypoll on Wednesday

CHENNAI: With over 2.37 eligible voters, the Vikranvandi constituency would go for by-election on Wednesday.



An elaborate arrangement has been made to ensure free and fair bypoll in the constituency, which has a total of 276 booths, including 44 vulnerable booths.

The voting would commence at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The voters on the premises of the polling stations before 6 pm would be issued a token to cast their votes.

DMK candidate Anniyur Siva would lock horns with PMK candidate C Anbumani, and NTK candidate Abhinaya Ponnivalavan in the three front fight.

The July 10 election is going to be the second by-poll, after Erode East constituency, since the DMK returned to power in the 2021 assembly polls. The election was necessitated following the demise of DMK MLA Pugazhenthi, who died due to illness on April 6 this year.

According to officials, as many as 1,355 officials have been deployed for the election duty along with 53 micro observers, who would monitor the vulnerable polling stations.