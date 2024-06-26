Vikravandi bypoll: Retired transport staff climbs power tower protesting rejection of nomination

TIRUCHY: A retired transport staff from Tiruchy, climbed atop a high-tension electric tower on Wednesday and created ruckus after his nomination to contest for the Vikravandi bypoll was rejected.

Rajendran (74), a retired transport employee from Woraiyur in Tiruchy filed his papers as an independent candidate for the bypoll scheduled in Vikravandi Assembly constituency. It is said, his paper was rejected during the scrutiny and a dejected Rajendran who was in Tiruchy came to the MGR statue and suddenly ran to a high tension power tower near there and soon started climbing atop the tower and raised slogans against the Election Commission and claimed that his nomination was intentionally rejected.

On information, Tiruchy fire and rescue personnel and Cantonment police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting Rajendran, but he was not convinced.

Subsequently, a group of auto drivers from Cantonment along with the fire personnel climbed the tower and caught hold of him and carried him down after fighting for around two hours. Traffic was affected on the Jallikattu Road for more than two hours.

Later, he was taken to the Cantonment police station. A case was registered against Rajendran.