Vikravandi bypoll: Results cannot be considered as prelude to upcoming Assembly elections, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday said these bypoll results cannot be considered as a prelude to upcoming Assembly elections.



Commenting on the Vikravandi bypoll results and other bypoll results across India, the saffron party leader said, "If we think that the bypoll results are the mood of the people, then we are wrong. It has never been like that before and it will never be like that again. However, the decision of the people should be accepted."

He also said that the time will change and the ruling DMK government will lose its strength in 2026.

"Even the AIADMK had won many by-elections between 2011 and 2021 and they lost in the 2021 Assembly polls. People are wondering if they should bring a legislator against the ruling party. I bow down to the people's decision, " he said while talking to the reporters here.



Responding to the INDIA bloc opposition alliance's victory in the 11 seats across India, the former IPS officer said, "As far as by-elections are concerned, the situation in the respective region will decide. However, the BJP will retain Haryana and Maharashtra in the upcoming Assembly elections and will also come to power in Jharkhand."

Accusing the Grand Old Party over their stand in the Cauvery water dispute, the BJP leader said, "Isn't the right time for the Congress party to go to Karnataka and ask their CM Siddaramaiah to open Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu? What is the reason for the Congress party to keep their mouth shut?"

Further, Annamalai informed that he is strengthening the roots of BJP in Tamil Nadu and people will see monstrous growth after the root becomes strong.