Vikravandi bypoll: DMK leads by 27,000 votes; celebrates across constituency

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK's candidate Anniyur Siva was leading with a margin of 50,002 votes after 14 rounds of counting.

After round 14, DMK's Anniyur Siva secured 88,977 votes and PMK's C Anbumani secured 38,975 votes and NTK's K Abinaya secured 7,275 votes.

In response to their lead, celebrations have erupted among DMK supporters across Vikravandi.

Celebrations with firecrackers being bursted and sweets being distributed at various locations within the constituency. Subsequently, Chief Minister and the DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday distributed sweets to the party workers at Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters here as the party is leading in Vikravandi bypoll.

According to the Election Commission of India's reports, the ruling DMK's candidate Anniyur Siva was leading with a margin of 43,640 votes after ten rounds of counting.

After round 10, DMK's Anniyur Siva secured 76,693 votes and PMK's C Anbumani secured 33,053 votes and NTK's K Abinaya secured 6,422 votes.

There were 29 candidates in the fray to be elected as the Vikravandi MLA.

The Vikravandi by-election took place on July 10 across 276 polling centers within the constituency. A significant voter turnout of 82.48% was recorded, according to Election Commission. The by-election in Vikravandi constituency was necessitated following the demise of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi.

(With inputs from bureau)