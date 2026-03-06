Vijay attending Kalpathi Suresh's son's wedding reception with Trisha divides Internet

Well known actress Sanam Shetty was among those who expressed disappointment at Vijay choosing to attend the wedding reception with Trisha.

Quoting a news report on the couple attending the wedding reception together, Sanam Shetty wrote, "NO! This is not the way ❌ Grief of the wife cannot be ignored like this! As a long time fan, its deeply disappointing to watch at this time! @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ."

One of the netizens reacted to Sanam Shetty's post saying, "Why cant they be friends? I think Sangeetha triggered the ego." To this post, Sanam Shetty replied, "Yes they can be ...but is it the right time to make this public appearance together when allegations have surfaced just a few days back? Especially without any counter statement from their side!" The other person responded saying, "Who decides the right time? The people involved. Not you and me."

To this, Sanam Shetty shot back saying, "For my opinion I decide! For your opinion, you can decide (Thumbs up sign)." Meanwhile, well known producer and distributor G Dhananjayan, without naming any individual, put out a post on his X timeline that stressed on the fact that people with huge popularity carry great responsibility to set a good example for common people.