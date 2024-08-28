Vijay's TVK to hold first state conference on Sept 23 in Vikravandi

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is all set to hold its first state conference in Vikravandi on September 23.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Villupuram, TVK general secretary N Anand sought permission and police protection for the party's first state conference, which is scheduled to be held in V Salai village, next to Vikravandi in Villupuram district, on September 23.

Anand also went to the SP office in Villupuram on Wednesday and called on DSP Thirumalai and submitted the representation.

According to a source close to Anand, Vijay has instructed TVK functionaries to make the conference a grand success.

"It will be a show of strength where lakhs of cadres along with their families and supporters will gather ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Formally, the TVK has submitted a representation at the SP office today. Accordingly, the officials visited the venue and it is hoped they will provide necessary police protection on the day of the conference," a source told DT Next.

Meanwhile, alluding to social media speculation, the source said, "Various leaders from other parties are in touch with TVK. However, it is our 'Thalapathy' (or leader, as Vijay is popularly called) who will take a final call on this. You can all expect a surprise at the party conference."

Apart from this, the legal wing of the TVK is gearing up to face objections raised by political parties over the elephant emblem on the party flag. BSP functionaries have opposed the use of two tuskers on the TVK flag, stating that it resembles the elephant symbol on the BSP flag.