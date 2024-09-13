Vijay-led TVK likely to postpone first State conference to October

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay is likely to postpone his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first-ever state conference in Vikravandi to October, according to insiders. The event was tentatively scheduled for September 23, going by the police permission they had sought.

TVK president Vijay held a discussion with the party's general secretary N Anand and other top-level functionaries at his residence on Thursday regarding the conduct of the first state conference of the party.

According to the sources, the actor is exploring the chances of holding the conference in October.

"Preparatory works should have commenced immediately after announcing the conference idea. However, due to the delay in obtaining police permission, we are not in a position now to complete all arrangements within the stipulated time. Also, our top-level functionaries are suggesting to Thalapathy that the conference may be postponed as the police conditions are also an obstacle to successful completion," a district-level TVK functionary told DT Next.

Another source said, that although Vijay is determined to hold the conference as planned, the top-level functionaries have briefed Vijay about the practical constraints involved and suggested the conference be postponed.

"Taking into account the suggestions, Vijay has decided to postpone the conference and is expected to announce the new date soon," the source noted.

"It has been discussed that the conference may be held in the third week of October. But partymen are having their fingers crossed about conducting the event in October as monsoon season will make things tough. If we want to hold the conference on a different date, we have to apply again to the police for permission. It has also been discussed," sources disclosed to this newspaper.

It may be noted that the TVK has obtained police permission to hold its first-ever state conference in V Salai village in Vikravandi near the Chennai-Tiruchy highway on September 23.