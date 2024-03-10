Vijay's TVK claims to have gained 50 lakh members

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) claims to have gained 50 lakh members. The newly-floated political party aims at gaining two crore members.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, TVK president Vijay is consulting with the party officebearers regarding party's symbol and flag.

Earlier, TVK had launched the mobile application for joining the party. The campaign ad featured Vijay urging people to join his political party.