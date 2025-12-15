Vijay's Erode meet: Cops slap 2-hour window, add safety rules

COIMBATORE: The Erode police have issued a set of fresh guidelines, including a two-hour time restriction for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay’s campaign in Erode on Thursday.

Even as the party functionaries are busy with the preparatory works for the actor-politician’s campaign, the police have set a time limit by permitting the meeting to be held only between 11 am and 1 pm.

The scheduled venue, belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department near the toll plaza in Vijayamangalam, could accommodate around 25,000 people. In accordance with safety measures, entry passes with QR codes will be issued to people coming to the meeting.

Ambulances and fire service vehicles should be stationed at the venue to attend to any emergencies. In addition, separate seating arrangements have been made for women to ensure their safety.

The police department initially raised a long list of queries and insisted that the organisers secure a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the temple administration before granting permission for the event. Subsequently, the temple authorities imposed five conditions, including payment of Rs 50,000 as a security deposit and Rs 50,000 as rent. They were also asked to obtain police permission for using loudspeakers, ensure drinking water, food and safety arrangements for attendees, and clean the premises after the event at the expense of the organisers.

While addressing a consultative meeting in Erode, TVK general secretary N Anand appealed to pregnant women, senior citizens and people with infants to avoid attending the party’s public meeting. He cautioned the cadre against engaging in unsafe behaviour, such as chasing Vijay’s vehicle on two-wheelers along the route.