Vijayakanth's health deteriorates, to remain under pulmonary support

CHENNAI: After showing improvement for a while, the health condition of the DMDK president Vijayakanth had deteriorated in the last 24 hours.

He was admitted to a private hospital on November 18 after complaints of throat infection.

A release from the hospital said, "Vijayakanth was showing great improvement. However over the last twenty four hours he showed mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support. We continue to be confident that he will show a full recovery. Possible length of stay in hospital is a further fourteen days," the statement said.

He also had fever related symptoms and was stable and performed all bodily functions independently. However, he was under observation.