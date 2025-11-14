Vijay will join NDA soon, BJP leader optimistic

TIRUCHY: The state unit BJP co-convenor, M Nachiappan, on Friday expressed confidence that Vijay's TVK will soon join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Nachiappan said that the Bihar assembly election results are spreading an optimistic wave among the NDA partners and assured that it would bring a change of mind in actor Vijay, too. “I can assure that the TVK would join the NDA ahead of the Assembly polls in 2026 and the alliance would certainly form a government in Tamil Nadu”, Nachiappan stressed.

It is not a bleak chance, but a bright chance that actor Vijay will join the NDA for the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, he said, asserting that the alliance would form a government in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that the DMK has earned the wrath of the people of Tamil Nadu, he said the wave of support at state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran's poll rallies is proof. Nachiappan said the support will have a significant mark on the upcoming Assembly polls, leading to a big win for the NDA in the State.

The BJP conclave for the functionaries of various units is scheduled for November 29 at Kumbakonam, and preparations are underway under the supervision of the BJP general secretary (organisation), Kesava Vinayakam. On Friday, the pandal kaal installation ceremony was conducted at the spot in the presence of state convener KT Raghavan.

After the ceremony, the party's co-convenor, Nachiappan, told reporters that the conclave would be presided over by the national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh. Several Union ministers and around 25,000 functionaries would take part in the conclave, he said. “This is purely the party function. So, constituents of the NDA are not invited,” Nachiappan said.