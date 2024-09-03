Vijay wants to cast Rahul Gandhi for TVK’s maiden conference

CHENNAI: Fifteen years after their secret meeting led to rumours – and allegedly retribution – actor Vijay is likely to share the stage with Congress leader and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) maiden party conference at Vikravandi on September 23.

Vijay is keen on inviting Rahul, said sources in the nascent party, adding that some national leaders and chief ministers, especially from southern states, are part of the lineup of leaders they have shortlisted.

"Rahul Gandhi has been a decade-long political inspiration for our leader. His presence at the conference will be a political headline in the Dravidian heartland. Thalapathy has huge respect for Rahul, and the latter has reciprocated it," a TVK senior told DT Next.

Vijay wants Rahul to be present during the first State conference during which he would unveil the party principles and action plan. Other than Rahul, a few other leaders from neighbouring states, including chief ministers, will be invited," the person added.

According to party insiders, Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry are likely to be invited for the much-awaited Vikravandi conference.

Interestingly, Karnataka and Telangana are ruled by Congress, while CPM is in power in Kerala – both parties belonging to the INDIA bloc which the DMK is heading in Tamil Nadu. NDA governments are in power in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Back in 2009, basking in the glory of UPA’s consecutive Lok Sabha election victory, Rahul had embarked on a nationwide drive to strengthen the Congress.

At that time, he had met Vijay in Tamil Nadu, which instantly sparked rumours that the national party was trying to bring the popular actor on board to carve a bigger space in Tamil Nadu – much to the chagrin of its ally and ruling party DMK.

After maintaining silence initially, Vijay admitted to meeting Rahul and said he was invited by the Congress leader. Vijay said they discussed politics, cinema, and his fans club but not specifically about him joining the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi is targeting the youth and I am also concentrating on mobilising the youth,” media reports then quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, dismissing reports that the TVK conference might get postponed, party general secretary N Anand said the conference would be held in Vikravandi on September 23 as scheduled.

"We have formally submitted a representation to the Villupuram SP office seeking permission and protection for our conference to be held on V Salai near Chennai-Tiruchy highway in Vikravandi. The officials visited the venue and have now asked us to provide the complete details, including the VVIP list, vehicle parking, safety measures, etc. We will share these details to the police department soon, there won't be any hindrance," an aide close to Anand told this newspaper.