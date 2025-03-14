‘Vijay to train guns on BJP, DMK at GC meet on March 28’

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is likely to convene its general council meeting in Chennai on March 28.

According to TVK sources, the meeting is expected to witness the passage of up to 23 resolutions that will unequivocally criticise the policies and actions of the BJP-led Centre and State DMK government.

“Our leader Vijay has been increasingly vocal in his opposition to the ruling DMK and BJP, and the forthcoming general council meeting is likely to witness an intensification of this criticism. Notably, in a video greeting released on the occasion of Women’s Day, Vijay explicitly criticised the DMK government for the first time, departing from his previous practice of avoiding direct references to the party. Vijay’s shift in rhetoric was well received within the party ranks, and he is now poised to name and shame the DMK and BJP in his forthcoming address to the general council,” a TVK functionary said.

In addition to the general council meeting, the TVK is also gearing up to hold a booth committee conference soon.