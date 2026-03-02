Vijay to address functionaries in Thanjavur on March 4, police impose stringent norms

The police cleared the event with conditions after multiple rounds of consultations with party representatives. The meeting is expected to see participation from 4,900 functionaries drawn from eight Assembly segments in Thanjavur district.

According to party sources, local functionaries met Superintendent of Police R Rajaram on February 28 and submitted a petition seeking permission, along with details of the proposed schedule. The police subsequently raised 32 queries, to which the party furnished written responses before securing approval.

Following the nod, TVK functionaries began preparatory work at the 10-acre private venue, including a ground-breaking ceremony and site-cleaning.