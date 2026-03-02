Vijay to address functionaries in Thanjai tomorrow, police impose stringent norms

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur district police on Monday granted permission to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to hold its party functionaries’ meeting on March 4, to be addressed by party president Vijay, at Ayyasamypatti Branch Road in Thanjavur.
The police cleared the event with conditions after multiple rounds of consultations with party representatives. The meeting is expected to see participation from 4,900 functionaries drawn from eight Assembly segments in Thanjavur district.
According to party sources, local functionaries met Superintendent of Police R Rajaram on February 28 and submitted a petition seeking permission, along with details of the proposed schedule. The police subsequently raised 32 queries, to which the party furnished written responses before securing approval.
Following the nod, TVK functionaries began preparatory work at the 10-acre private venue, including a ground-breaking ceremony and site-cleaning.
In the evening, the party general secretary, N Anand, inspected the arrangements and instructed the cadre to adhere strictly to the State government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Speaking to reporters, Anand said only authorised functionaries would be allowed to attend. “As many as 4,900 members from eight Assembly constituencies will participate.
Each will be issued an identity card embedded with a QR code, and entry will be strictly regulated,” he said.
The March 4 meeting is seen as part of TVK’s ongoing organisational mobilisation efforts in the Delta region.