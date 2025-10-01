Vijay star for all, why TVK didn’t seek bigger venue, asks judge

TIRUCHY: District Magistrate Bharathkumar, hearing the case filed against organisers of ill-fater September 27 Karur rally, questioned the arrested why TVK workers didn’t seek an appropriate place for the rally given Vijay’s star status and how women, children too could be drawn as participants for such events.

The judge asked these questions as the police produced before him TVK workers, including Karur district secretary Mathiyalagan (49). The judge asked the TVK members not to compare their leader with the Chief Minister or other party leaders. “He is a top actor. Women and children would come in large numbers to see him. For that, you should have asked for a suitable venue. Your estimate of only 10,000 people was wrong. Why did you not request a ground or a larger venue? The three venues you asked for were not sufficient for a campaign meeting,” the judge asked.

When Edappadi Palaniswami holds a meeting, it is for party cadres. But for Vijay, people from all sections come, the judge observed. With a quarter-yearly holiday and weekend, how could you expect fewer people? Why did you not ask for a ground-like venue, he questioned further. He also said, “I will not look at any documents. I will deliver orders based on conscience.” Meanwhile DSP Selvaraj said if Vijay had come at 3 pm, there would not have been a stampede. I had said that once the campaign vehicle reached the designated spot, it would be enough, but TVK leaders made it worse, he added. Adhav Arjuna insisted on moving further ahead, while general secretary Anand stopped the vehicle near Munusamy temple, delaying proceedings, the DSP said. Had the crowd seen Vijay at that spot, it would have quickly dispersed, stampede happened only after the campaign vehicle moved ahead, the DSP said, even as the judge grilled both the sides with questions.