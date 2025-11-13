Vijay resorting to unwarranted stir instead of aiding SIR process, slams Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the protest announced by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was "unnecessary", emphasising that political parties must cooperate to ensure swift and transparent voter verification.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a financial assistance and digital empowerment camp for street vendors at Ashok Nagar, Tamilisai referred to TVK's protest on November 16 against SIR, terming it unwarranted. "Your own cadre and Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will participate in Election Commission work. If you support the process, it will help things progress quickly."

She added that applications had already been distributed to 5.5 crore voters out of the 6.5 crore electorate, making the process easier than before.

Displaying her book "Vakkaalargalin Valimai" (Strength of the Voter), she said she would send a copy to Vijay. "He asked how such a massive exercise could be completed in 30 days. I have addressed exactly that in this book. Instead of protests, his party should assist people, especially since it is preparing for its first election without bogus voters," she said.

Responding to minister PK Sekarbabu's "musical chair" remark about the BJP's leadership changes, Tamilisai said, "In our party, 14 crore workers have the opportunity to rise. Anyone can sit in the 'musical chair'. But in the DMK, only a select few, Karunanidhi, Stalin, Udhayanidhi, and Inbanidhi, get that privilege."

Talking about the financial assistance scheme, she said that the BJP's objective was to transform women into successful entrepreneurs. "We aim to empower women and enable them to become lakhpatis. But DMK leaders mock women by pointing to the Rs 1,000 honorarium or free bus travel, instead of genuinely supporting their progress," she charged.